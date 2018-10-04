Officials say a Bugdens Taxi driver involved in collision had a medical emergency.

Around 8:30 pm last night the RNC and the St. John’s Regional Fire Department responded to a report of a car off the road at the Logy Bay Road-Macdonald Drive intersection.

When they arrived the Bugdens Taxi had left the scene but there was visible damage to a Memorial University sign which the taxi driver hit and the splash guard from the cab.

Moments later, further east on Logy Bay Road near Marine Drive, the same taxi would be involved in a collision with another vehicle.

“The driver of the Bugdens Taxi had a medical emergency while driving,” said Captain Power from the St. John’s Regional Fire Department. “The cab hit one vehicle and then ended up striking a light pole.”

The taxi cab driver was sent to hospital with unknown injuries. Logy Bay Road was closed for a short period of time.

The RNC is investigating.

Note: Photos and content courtesy of Arthur Green.