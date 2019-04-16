It’s budget day in Newfoundland and Labrador.

It comes on the heels of two weeks of major funding announcements by the provincial Liberals. Next to come will be an election call – with the Premier already announcing the province will be going to the polls this spring.

So far government has announced funding for infrastructure, a new prison, signed an Atlantic Accord deal, changes to auto insurance, Muskrat Falls rate mitigation and more.

Reporters will receive copies of the provincial budget at 9 am and will be given the morning hours to review it. Details will be revealed to the public this afternoon after the embargo is lifted

NTV News will have live coverage of the budget and a detailed breakdown of whats inside starting at 2 pm, 1:30 pm in parts of Labrador.