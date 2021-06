The headline has captured the hearts of most Canadians, and in today’s budget speech, government addressed the 215 indigenous children found in a mass grave at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. As NTV’s Leila Beaudoin reports, promises were made Monday to address reconciliation in Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial budget, with $4.2 million for the long-delayed inquiry into Innu children in foster care.