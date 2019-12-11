A new exhibit at The Rooms was unveiled this morning, dedicated to an iconic mascot – Buddy the Puffin.
It’s been 27 years since Buddy the Puffin was introduced as the mascot of the St. John’s Maple Leafs hockey team – and off the ice he has been involved with numerous community events and charities.
Now, fans can view the “Three Cheers for Buddy the Puffin!” pop-up exhibit until January 12, 2020, at The Rooms.
