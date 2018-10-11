Buddy the Puffin is coming out of retirement. The former mascot or the St. John’s Maple Leafs and IceCaps will now take his antics to the hardcourt with the St. John’s Edge and the ice with the Newfoundland Growlers.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.