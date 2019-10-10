More than 400 hectares of brush along highways in Newfoundland and Labrador will be cleared this fall to increase highway safety.

Brush clearing makes it easier for motorists to spot animals near the highway, increases visibility in areas with turns and hills, creates more space for snow removal and makes highway signs easier to see.

Budget 2019 allocated approximately $2 million for brush clearing this year. A complete list of highways where brush clearing will occur is available here.