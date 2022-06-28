Bruce Chaulk has been suspended as chief electoral officer and commissioner for legislative standards.

The province announced Tuesday it accepted the recommendation of the House of Assembly Management Commission to suspend Chaulk from his job. The suspension will be in effect until an independent review of the findings of the Citizens’ Representative regarding allegations raised at Elections NL is completed.

The issue first came to light during the last session of the House. Opposition leader David Brazil and independent MHA Paul Lane began asking questions about a report by the Citizen’s Representative on allegations of bullying and harassment by an officer of the House.

The Provincial Government had referred the full, unredacted Citizens’ Representative’s report to the House of Assembly Management Commission, which is composed of members of the three political parties out of respect for the independence of statutory offices. The House of Assembly Management Commission is responsible for overseeing the administration of the statutory offices.

Effective immediately, Travis Wooley, who was previously in the position of assistant Chief Electoral Officer, will serve as the acting Chief Electoral Officer. Ann Chafe, who recently retired from her role as commissioner of the Public Service Commission, will serve as the acting Commissioner for Legislative Standards.