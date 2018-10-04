A loyalty program operating out of Newfoundland has shut down without any warning. It’s disappointing news for anyone collecting so-called “Brownie Points”. Bruce Frisko reports from Hortonville, N.S.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.