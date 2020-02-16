A broken water pipe on the fourth floor of a St. John’s apartment building has forced the evacuation of seven apartments.

Firefighters were called to the building on Forest Road after the fire alarm sounded around 4 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found the broken pipe and water flowing down to lower levels.

Most residents are being allowed to remain in their apartments. The fire alarm has been shut down and a fire watch is in place. The residents of the affected units are being relocated either to empty apartments or other buildings.

The Canadian Red Cross is providing assistance.