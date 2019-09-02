Emergency responders were called to the Health Sciences Centre last night when what started as a broken water pipe in the basement lead to flooding.

Officials at the Health Sciences Centre were worried that they would have to evacuate patients from the hospital, as close to three inches of water built-up on the basement floor.

The situation escalated into an electric issue in the basement, causing crews to have to cut electricity from that part of the building.

The city’s blood supply is located in the basement of the hospital, near where the flooding occurred, however, the blood supply is on alternate power, and was not affected by the incident.

NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts has the story.