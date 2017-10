Police arrested a 24-year-old British man in Gander early Thursday morning after receiving a call of a drunk and unruly passenger on board a TUI Airlines flight.

The flight was en route from Cancun, Mexico, to the United Kingdom when it made an unplanned landing in Gander. RCMP charged the man under provisions of the Aeronautics Act.

The man is being held in custody until hear appears in court in Gander later today.