BRIER CHAMPIONS!

Newfoundland and Labrador won the Brier championship Sunday night for the first time since 1976.

A packed crowd at Mile One Centre erupted when Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant, Geoff Walker and coach Jules Owchar lifted the Brier Tankard on home ice. Team N.L. defeated defending champions Team Canada 7-6 to win the hardware.

It was a thrilling final game with many twists and turns. N.L. jumped out to an early lead when it scored three in the second end. Gushue led 5-1 by the fifth-end break.

But Koe stormed back with a three-ender of his own in the sixth. The game was tied 6-6 entering the 10th end, but Gushue held the all-important hammer.

Gushue’s final draw almost came up light, but his sweepers dragged the rock just inside the eight-foot to outscore the two Team Canada stones sitting in the house.

The Gushue rink has also won the right to represent Canada at the World Men’s Curling Championships in Edmonton in April. It’s the third time Gushue and Nichols have played for Canada in their careers, having won the world junior championships 2001 and Olympic gold in 2006.