Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is challenging the federal government to help Newfoundland and Labrador and its oil sector in a “dramatic way” as his government did in the 1980s and ’90s. In response, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan applauded Mulroney’s achievements with the Atlantic Accord, but cautioned that the world is very different from the way it was in 1993. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.