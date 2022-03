Brett Gallant will be leaving Team Gushue at the end of this curling season.

The team announced over the weekend, that Gallant will be moving to Alberta, and joining a new team next year.

Gallant will remain with Team Gushue for the world championships of curling in early April. in the decade that gallant has been playing with Gushue, the team has won four briers, an olympic bronze medal, and much more. NTV news spoke to Brett Gallant and Brad Gushue, after the decision was made.