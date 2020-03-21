Newfoundland and Labrador’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald confirms there are two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The two newest cases are from travel, one in the Central Health region from a cruise trip, and the other in the Eastern Health region from the U.S.A.

901 people have been tested, with 895 tests coming back negative. 332 people in Newfoundland and Labrador are self-isolating.

The three cases in Labrador-Grenfell region are confirmed cases, the other three are presumptive positive.