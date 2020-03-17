Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health confirms there are two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the province.
Bringing the total to three presumptive positive cases in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Fitzgerald says the two new cases are in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region and resulted from contacts with the original case.
