Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health confirms there are 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. This brings the provincial total to 67 cases.

So far in Newfoundland and Labrador 1368 people have been tested, with 1269 tests coming back negative.

In the Eastern Health Region 44 of the cases are linked to Caul’s funeral home. Dr. Fitzgerald is telling everyone who attended the funeral home from March 15 to March 17 to stay home.

Dr. John Haggie, Minister of Health and Community Services confirms that some health care workers have tested positive, they are at home in self-isolation and contact tracing is underway.

Premier Dwight Ball announced this afternoon that the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is permitting the operation of regulated child care services for children aged one to 13 years old, in order to support and enable essential workers to provide critical services if they have no other options available.