Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health confirms there are 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. That brings the provincial total to 102 cases.

One person has been admitted to hospital because of the COVID-19 virus.

In Newfoundland and Labrador 56 per cent of the cases are female, and 44 per cent are male.