Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health confirms there are 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

That brings the provincial total to 120 cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Of the 120 cases in the province 57% are female, 43% are male.

Dr. Fitzgerald says there is now known community transmission in the province.

Premier Dwight Ball says Newfoundland and Labrador has the highest number of infiltrated cases in the country, only next to Quebec.

Premier Ball says a province wide text alert message will be coming this afternoon, with a reminder for people to stay at home.