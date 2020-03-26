Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health in Newfoundland and Labrador confirms there are 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, all in the Eastern Health region.

That brings the provincial total to 82 cases if COVID-19. Cases range in age from 8 to 80 years old, and the median age is 55.

1,491 people in Newfoundland and Labrador have been tested, with 1,409 of those tests coming back negative.

Dr. John Haggie, Minister of Health and Community Services says 60 people in the Eastern Health region are at home self-isolating due to the outbreak at Caul’s Funeral Home.

Minister Haggie says 9 of the COVID-19 cases in the Eastern Health region are health care workers, who are at home and self-isolating.