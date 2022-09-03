Braya Renewable Fuels released a statement Saturday saying its leadership team is focused on supporting those injured in Friday’s explosion at the Come by Chance refinery, which the company is now calling a “flash fire.”

It happened late Friday afternoon, injuring eight workers at the site. An investigation is ongoing.

“There is nothing more important to us than sending people home safe at the end of the workday, and our thoughts and prayers are with those injured and their families as they continue to recover from this incident,” said Frank Almaraz, CEO, Braya Renewable Fuels, in a statement. “Members of our leadership team are with those injured and their families today and our immediate focus is doing everything we can to support their well-being and recovery. We also wish to express our sincere appreciation for the first responders who attended to the workers and the health care staff who are providing excellent care for those injured.”

Of the eight injured, at least three were airlifted to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s overnight. There was no update on their status.

Braya says the incident was contained in a timely manner and is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Division, which is at the refinery, and by the RCMP.

“Our focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of our workers at the site,” said Jim Stump, Braya’s president of refining. “We are on-site and cooperating with the investigation to ensure we learn from this incident and do everything we can to help prevent incidents like this from happening.”