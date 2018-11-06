Convicted murderer Brandon Phillips is expected to be sentenced Wednesday for drug procession, after being caught inside Her Majesty’s Penitentiary with heroin and Fentanyl. Phillips, 30, was awaiting trial for the murder of Larry Wellman, who was shot and killed during a botched armed robbery in October 2015. Following a guilty plea this morning , an agreed statement of facts was entered indicating that Phillips had had visitors, who had just left the prison when guards spotted him near the fence in the sally port area with a package. That package contained matches, papers, tobacco, cannabis and a mixture of heroin and Fentanyl. In a prison setting these drugs sell for up to five times the street value. In December 2017, Phillips was convicted of murder. He won’t be eligible for parole until 2027.

-Advertisement-