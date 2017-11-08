Brandon Phillips’ first-degree murder trial will start Wednesday afternoon. A jury of six men and six women, plus two alternates, was finally filled Tuesday after two days of selections.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.