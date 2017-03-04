Brad Gushue’s N.L. rink wins Brier opener on home ice

Brad Gushue’s Newfoundland and Labrador rink won its opening draw Saturday at the 2017 Tim Hortons Brier at Mile One Centre.

Gushue downed Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher 8-6 in front of a noisy and supportive crowd. The 2006 Olympic gold medalist is still pursuing his first Brier championship and hopes to make it happen on home ice.

Team Gushue has reached the final twice before, most recently last year when it lost to Alberta’s Kevin Koe, who is back at the Brier this year representing Team Canada. Gushue’s next game is set for Sunday morning when he will face Manitoba’s Mike McEwen.