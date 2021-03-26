Brad Gushue has added another curling championship to his resume.

The Newfoundland and Labrador skip teamed up with Manitoba skip Kerri Einarson to win the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Calgary Thursday night. They defeated Colton Lott and Kadriana Sahaidak 9-6 in the gold medal game.

Gushue, who has three Briers and an Olympic gold medal, and Einarson, the two-time defending Scotties champion, will represent Canada at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships in Scotland in May. They will need at least a top-seven finish at the worlds to guarantee a berth for Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.

The pair has also earned a spot at the Olympic trials to try to represent Canada at the Beijing Olympics.