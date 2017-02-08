Botwood man arrested for break-in

31-year-old Adam Waterman made a brief appearance in Provincial Court in Grand Falls-Windsor today.

He’s been charged with a break and enter at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Botwood on February 3. Thieves cut a hole in the wall and removed a large safe. The safe was later recovered by the police, but the cash inside was missing.

Mr. Waterman is also being charged in connection with November break-in at the Kent Building Supplies store in Gander.

He faces a total of 16 charges, and the RCMP investigation is continuing.