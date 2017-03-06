Border collie rescued from icy cliff overlooking Topsail Beach

Untitled_Message Charlie is a four-year-old Border Collie who went missing around lunch time Sunday. He was heard crying for help about 2 p.m. and his owner called the St. John’s Regional Fire Department for help.

They responded with their High-Angle Rescue unit and rapelled down over the cliff to try and rescue the nervous dog.

It was first believed that his collar saved him by snagging on a branch, but as rescuers tried to g et him, Charlie was able to move away, forcing rescuers to reposition themselves. It took a little bit of time, but they were able to bring Charlie to safety and reunited him with his owner.

We’ll speak to the fire department and hear what they have to say about the rescue on Monday’s NTV Evening Newshour.