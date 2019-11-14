After more than a week since 23-year-old Joseph Hapgood was killed on Bond Street in downtown St. John’s, police have still not made an arrest. Police are releasing very little about how Joseph Hapgood was killed. However, a gun could be seen on the ground near where the man died. We do know that there was some type of altercation there just minutes earlier, and that several people fled the area. Initially police made an appeal for any video footage taken in the area of Bond street that night in the minutes leading up to and after the incident. They have now expanded that request to people on neighboring streets to come forward with any video around 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday, November 5.

Joseph Hapgood had addiction issues in the past but had been sober for over two months. He was supposed to enter rehab.

A Facebook friend of Joseph Hapgood, 27-year-old Cyrus Clarke, was stabbed Sept. 3. He later died in hospital. The stabbing occurred in the area of Livingstone Street and Carter’s Hill. Again, no one has been arrested in connection with that stabbing and police are not saying if the two deaths are related.

