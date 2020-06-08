The body of the 24-year-old man missing in the waters of Gander Bay since a Sea-Doo overturned on June 6 has been recovered.

RCMP NL’s Underwater Recovery Team, Bonavista Ground Search and Rescue and Deer Lake Ground Search and Rescue began today’s search early this morning. The body was recovered late this afternoon.

The family has been notified. Police extend their heartfelt condolences to them and all the loved ones of the young man.

The RCMP thanks its partners who supported the search efforts: Canadian Coast Guard, 9 Wing Gander, Bonavista Ground Search and Rescue, Gander Bay Fire Department and Deer Lake Ground Search and Rescue.