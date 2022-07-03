The Bay St. George RCMP have found the body of a 17-year-old male, who was swimming yesterday in Mckay’s. Police say shortly before supper hour yesterday they received a report of a drowning in a local swimming hole referred to as ‘cow pond.’ While swimming with a friend the teen went underwater and never resurfaced. Searchers with Barachois Search and Rescue were engaged and conducted an extensive search of the area through the night. Earlier this evening the RCMP underwater recovery team was able to find the body of the 17-year-old, which is now being transported to the office of the chief medical examiner.