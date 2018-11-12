There has been a tragic turn of events in the search for a missing hunter in a densely wooded area near the community of Terra Nova.

An aerial search Monday afternoon located and helped recover the man’s body. Police say they received the call at around 4 a.m. Sunday that a vehicle had left a roadway and was submerged in a body of water.

The vehicle was carrying four people; three were able to make it to shore. The fourth man’s body was recovered Monday. The RCMP say he was located more than a kilometre down the river from the vehicle. Police say he was 37 years old and from St. John’s.

Glovertown RCMP, Bonavista Bay Ground Search and Rescue, an RCMP underwater dive team and Universal Helicopters assisted in the ground search and recovery effort. The search was a challenging one in a densely wooded area without cellular reception.