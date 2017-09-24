The St. John’s Board of Trade was sounding more hopeful that Ottawa will make changes to its tax proposals after the Canadian Chamber of Commerce met with Finance Minister Bill Morneau this weekend.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.