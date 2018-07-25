The St. John’s Board of Trade is welcoming the provincial government’s request for proposals to help develop a strategy for economic growth.

The Board of Trade has conducted research into how other jurisdictions have set themselves up for long term economic success. Chair Andrea Stack says one of the key components for long-term economic success is driven by the private sector.

“Newfoundland and Labrador has so much potential, but there are many threats to ensuring our economy remains strong and prosperous in the years to come,” says Stack. “If we are not strategic and focused, we run the risk of being victims to happenstance. We would prefer we be masters of our own collective economic destiny.”

The government has issued a request for a qualified consultant to examine prospects for the province’s economy and to identify areas of economic opportunity that’ll position the province for near term improvement and long-term growth.