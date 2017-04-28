Memorial University’s governing body is calling on Advanced Education Minister Gerry Byrne to stop maligning the unversity’s reputation.

The executive committee of the Board of Regents issued a statement late Friday afternoon in response to allegations by Byrne that the university had misreported financial data.

“Memorial University’s Board of Regents has complete confidence in the university’s president and senior administration,” the committee said. “The administration has acted appropriately regarding its reporting of financial information to third parties, including the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Canadian Association of University Business Officers (CAUBO).

“The board respectfully requests that the Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Labour refrain from making statements that unduly harm the reputation of the university, and its employees, and interfere with the university’s exercise of its autonomy under the Memorial University Act.”

The executive committee also released a letter by CAUBO stating that MUN has adhered to prescribed practices when reporting financial data.