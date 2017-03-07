Blue whale skeleton from Trout River soon to make debut in Toronto

Whales are a common sight in this province, but not in Toronto. Soon residents of Canada’s largest city will get an up-close look at a blue whale skeleton that started its journey in Trout River, Newfoundland.

It was no small feat, getting it ready for public display in Ontario. Think of it as a giant jig saw puzzle. The skeleton crew, as they are known, have rebuilt the bone structure of a blue whale, the largest animal on the planet.

It’s an operation that began in April of 2014 when nine blue whales died after being caught in the ice off Newfoundland’s west coast. Two of the whales ended up washing ashore

A team from the ROM went to Trout River near Bonne Bay to begin the process of preserving the whale’s skeleton. The bones of an adult female were carefully labelled and shipped to Ontario where they spent years being cleaned, which included months being buried in manure.

The process of putting some 350 bones back together is underway, including work to retouch and restore them. Despite their size, whale bones are actually less dense than human bones.

It will take a day or two for the skeleton to be completed. The find is already attracting interest from researchers around the world and it will be available to the public to view beginning March 11, 2017.