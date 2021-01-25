The Blue Puttees will return to service on Tuesday after all staff tested negative for COVID-19.

The vessel will depart North Sydney at 11:45 a.m. while the Atlantic Vision will stay on standby. All employees currently working on Blue Puttees have tested negative for COVID-19, confirmed through two separate tests as per Public Health recommendations. These employees are now able to return to regularly scheduled duties.

The public health agencies in N.L. and Nova Scotia continue to take the lead on contact tracing and the public health investigation. Marine Atlantic is providing support and assistance wherever possible.