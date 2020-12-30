Two workers have died in a workplace incident at the Suncor Fort Hills oilsands site near Fort McMurray.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, a bulldozer hit a pickup truck at the site, killing two Clearstream employees, according to RCMP and a statement from Suncor. The driver of the pickup, a 29-year-old man from Bloomfield, N.L., and the passenger, a 28-year-old Calgary woman, were pronounced dead on scene. The 55-year-old driver of the bulldozer was not injured.

Occupational Health and Safety and the Wood Buffalo RCMP are investigating and the site has stood down operations. The names of the two killed are not being released, according to RCMP.