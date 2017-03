Blizzard and wind warnings in effect for Friday night and Saturday

A strong winter storm will affect NL from tonight into later Saturday on the Island, and Sunday in Labrador. Ahead of it, Environment Canada has issued Blizzard Warnings, Wind Warnings, a Winter Storm Watch and a Special Weather Statement.

(Scroll down for warning + alert details)

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for the following areas:

Gander & vicinity

Bonavista North

Bay of Exploits

Green Bay – White Bay

Grand Falls-Windsor & vicinity

Buchans and the Interior

Connaigre

Burgeo – Ramea

Channel-Port aux Basques & vicinity

Bay St. George

Corner Brook & vicinity

Deer Lake – Humber Valley

Gros Morne

Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay

Port Saunders and the Straits

Northern Peninsula East

The text from the BLIZZARD WARNING reads as follows:

AN INTENSE LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL TRACK NORTHWARD ACROSS EASTERN NEWFOUNDLAND ON SATURDAY. SNOW AHEAD OF THIS SYSTEM WILL DEVELOP OVER THE SOUTH COAST OF NEWFOUNDLAND OVERNIGHT AND SPREAD TO THE GREAT NORTHERN PENINSULA BY SATURDAY MORNING. THE COMBINATION OF FRESH SNOW AND VERY STRONG WINDS WILL CREATE BLIZZARD CONDITIONS WITH NEAR ZERO VISIBILITIES IN BLOWING SNOW ON SATURDAY. SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS OF 15 TO 25 CENTIMETERS ARE EXPECTED BY SATURDAY EVENING FOR AREAS WEST OF THE STORM'S TRACK. THIS SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO PASS DURING LOW TIDE ON SATURDAY, BUT ANY CHANGE IN TIMING MAY RESULT IN HIGHER THAN NORMAL WATER LEVELS ALONG THE COAST. ANY CHANGE IN TRACK COULD HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS. TRAVEL IS EXPECTED TO BE HAZARDOUS DUE TO REDUCED VISIBILITY. PUBLIC SAFETY CANADA ENCOURAGES EVERYONE TO MAKE AN EMERGENCY PLAN AND GET AN EMERGENCY KIT WITH DRINKING WATER, FOOD, MEDICINE, A FIRST-AID KIT AND A FLASHLIGHT. FOR INFORMATION ON EMERGENCY PLANS AND KITS GO TO HTTP://WWW.GETPREPARED.GC.CA/ BLIZZARD WARNINGS ARE ISSUED WHEN WIDESPREAD REDUCED VISIBILITIES OF 400 METRES OR LESS ARE EXPECTED FOR AT LEAST 4 HOURS.

____________________________

A WIND WARNING is in effect for the following areas:

St. John’s & vicinity

Avalon Peninsula North

Avalon Peninsula Southeast

Avalon Peninsula Southwest

Clarenville & vicinity

Bonavista Peninsula

Terra Nova

Burin Peninsula

The text from the WIND WARNING reads as follows:

VERY STRONG WIND GUSTS THAT MAY CAUSE DAMAGE ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. AN INTENSE LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL TRACK NORTHWARD ACROSS EASTERN NEWFOUNDLAND ON SATURDAY. VERY STRONG SOUTHWESTERLY WINDS WITH GUSTS BETWEEN 100 AND 120 KM/H WILL DEVELOP IN THE WAKE OF THIS STORM SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND PERSIST INTO THE EVENING. THIS SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO PASS DURING LOW TIDE ON SATURDAY, BUT ANY CHANGE IN TIMING MAY RESULT IN HIGHER THAN NORMAL WATER LEVELS ALONG THE COAST. REGARDLESS OF TIMING, LARGE WAVES AND POUNDING SURF CAN BE EXPECTED FOR COASTAL AREAS EXPOSED TO THE SOUTHWEST. DAMAGE TO BUILDINGS, SUCH AS TO ROOF SHINGLES AND WINDOWS, MAY OCCUR. LOOSE OBJECTS MAY BE TOSSED BY THE WIND AND CAUSE INJURY OR DAMAGE. WIND WARNINGS ARE ISSUED WHEN THERE IS A SIGNIFICANT RISK OF DAMAGING WINDS.

____________________________

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the following areas:

Clarenville & vicinity

Bonavista Peninsula

Terra Nova

Burin Peninsula

The text from the WINTER STORM WATCH reads as follows:

AN INTENSE LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL TRACK NORTHWARD ACROSS EASTERN NEWFOUNDLAND ON SATURDAY. SNOW AHEAD OF THIS SYSTEM WILL DEVELOP OVER THE SOUTH COAST OF NEWFOUNDLAND OVERNIGHT AND SPREAD TO THE GREAT NORTHERN PENINSULA BY SATURDAY MORNING. AREAS EAST OF THE LOW'S TRACK WILL SEE SNOW CHANGE THROUGH ICE PELLETS AND FREEZING RAIN TO RAIN ON SATURDAY. THERE REMAINS SOME UNCERTAINTY IN THE FORECAST TRACK AND AN EASTWARD SHIFT WOULD RESULT SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS THAN CURRENTLY FORECAST. PUBLIC SAFETY CANADA ENCOURAGES EVERYONE TO MAKE AN EMERGENCY PLAN AND GET AN EMERGENCY KIT WITH DRINKING WATER, FOOD, MEDICINE, A FIRST-AID KIT AND A FLASHLIGHT. FOR INFORMATION ON EMERGENCY PLANS AND KITS GO TO HTTP://WWW.GETPREPARED.GC.CA/ WINTER STORM WATCHES ARE ISSUED WHEN MULTIPLE TYPES OF SEVERE WINTER WEATHER ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR TOGETHER.

____________________________

A SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT is in effect for the following areas of Labrador:

Nain & vicinity

Upper Lake Melville

Eagle River

Hopedale & vicinity

Postville – Makkovik

Rigolet & vicinity

Cartwright to Black Tickle

Norman Bay to Lodge Bay

Red Bay to L’anse-au-Clair

A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL STRENGTHEN INTO A VERY INTENSE WINTER STORM TO THE EAST OF LABRADOR ON SATURDAY. BLIZZARD LIKE CONDITIONS FROM SNOW AND STRONG NORTHERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND PERSIST THROUGH SUNDAY OVER MOST OF SOUTHEASTERN LABRADOR WHERE THE HIGHEST SNOWFALL AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED. THESE BLIZZARD LIKE CONDITIONS WILL EVENTUALLY SPREAD NORTHWARD UP THE LABRADOR COAST AND WESTWARD TOWARDS UPPER LAKE MELVILLE SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY. FOR NAIN AND VICINITY, PERSISTENT ONSHORE FLOW COMBINED WITH A TROUGH OF LOW PRESSURE WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS. WHILE SNOWFALL AMOUNTS ARE STILL NOT EXPECTED TO MEET THE WARNING THRESHOLD, ADDITIONAL SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS COULD STILL APPROACH 20 CM BY THE END OF SATURDAY. ENVIRONMENT CANADA METEOROLOGISTS WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THESE SYSTEMS AND PROVIDE ADDITIONAL DETAILS AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE. PLEASE MONITOR FUTURE FORECASTS AS WARNINGS MAY BE REQUIRED.

____________________________

The latest weather alerts can always be found by visiting the Environment Canada Weather Alert page.