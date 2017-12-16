A blizzard warning has been issued for the St. John’s area, and the northern and southwestern parts of the Avalon Peninsula.

Police are advising drivers to use extreme caution and many businesses and public facilities are closing as heavy snow falls on the region.

Metrobus is terminating its service at 3:30 p.m., the Avalon Mall is closing at 4 p.m., and municipal recreation facilities in Mount Pearl and Conception Bay South are shutting down as well.

Police are responding to multiple motor-vehicle collisions and are advising anybody who doesn’t need to be outside to stay off the roads.

NTV meteorologist Eddie Sheerr is predicting 20-30 centimetres of snow to fall on the Avalon Peninsula with a few spots getting 35-40 cm. The Southern Show may get smaller amounts because of potential rain mixing with ice pellets. The Burin Peninsula is expected to get 10-20 cm.

The worst of the storm will happen Saturday afternoon and evening, when strong winds will combine with heavy snowfall to create near blizzard conditions. The snow will end around midnight.