An afternoon fire at Rockcliffe Apartment Complex off Blackmarsh Rd. has displaced several residents.

The fire began in a basement apartment, sparking an evacuation. Residents said they couldn’t smell the fire at first but it was obvious while standing outside watching as firefighters brought in hoses to the building.

Fire crews, police, EMS and the Canadian Red Cross were on scene as Metrobus sheltered those who were displaced.

There have been no reports of any injuries at this time. NTV will continue to follow this story.