A 20-year-old man from Bishop’s Falls has been charged with a sexual offence.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP received a report of a suspicious man entering a camper parked outside a residence in Bishop’s Falls. Police immediately attended the area and arrested a 20-year-old man from the town.

Two children were in the camper at the time but were not harmed thanks to the quick actions of neighbours, parents and police. The man is facing charges of invitation to sexual touching, being unlawfully in a dwelling, and a breach of a court order.

The man is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in Grand Falls-Windsor provincial court at a later date.