According to residents of Bishop’s Falls, a 14 year-old boy has died because of an ATV accident.

The accident is rumoured to have taken place on August 6, when the boy was airlifted to St. John’s for medical attention. However, the RCMP say the incident was not reported to the police, and they are unable to confirm any details at this time.

Meanwhile, the school district has opened Leo Burke Academy for students who require counselling services.