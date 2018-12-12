Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Peter Hundt, presently bishop of Corner Brook-Labrador, as the new Archbishop of St. John’s.

This comes after Roman Catholic Archbishop Martin Currie retired yesterday as he celebrated his 75th birthday.

“I have greatly enjoyed my time as your Archbishop, but I must confess, at times, I found the burden very heavy to bear,” said Currie.” I am deeply grateful to the priests, religious, staff and volunteers for all that they have done for me personally and for the good of our Archdiocese.”

Currie has been appointed Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of St. John’s until Bishop Hundt is installed.