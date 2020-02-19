Bishop Feild Elementary is facing another set back, with a re opening date set for September 2020.

The school shut down in October 2017 after a concrete section of the gymnasium collapsed.

Now the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is advising the school community of a water infiltration issue under the gymnasium floor that was posing a problem for construction.

The move back to Bishop Feild will not occur in this school year, with plans set to reopen in September 2020.