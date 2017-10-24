Bishop Feild elementary school in St. John’s has been closed indefinitely after a concrete section of the gymnasium ceiling collapsed on Monday.

There were no injuries, the English School District’s interim CEO says in a letter on Tuesday. Anthony Stack said an assessment was done and it was determined the school should close for an indefinite period of time.

“While further testing and assessment of Bishop Feild Elementary is ongoing, the school will remain closed,” Stack wrote. “The school administration and district staff are currently working on a plan for students to attend the former Newfoundland School for the Deaf located at 425 Topsail Road, St. John’s. We believe this solution is the most appropriate approach to continue with instruction while keeping the school community together.

“We anticipate this move will stay in place until at least the Christmas break, with a further update provided to the school community at that time.

“It is our intention to have school commence at this location on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. Options are being considered for student transportation, with further information to be communicated on Friday, October 27, 2017.”