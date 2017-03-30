Bill Janes stepping down as RNC chief

Bill Janes is retiring as chief of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in June.

Janes has served in the post for three years. He was promoted to the job from deputy chief on March 1, 2014.

Janes is leaving the job at a time that the RNC is under scrutiny for its handling of a number of cases. The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team is investigating Staff Sgt. Tim Buckle for his role in the Cst. Sean Kelly case. Buckle, in turn, is considering suing the government and the RNC.

Also, the government is waiting on the results of a public inquiry into the shooting death of Don Dunphy by RNC Cst. Joe Smyth.