The devastation of Hurricane Harvey was expected to make a large impact on gas prices, and consumers are seeing that change at the pumps this morning. The maximum regulated price of gas is up by 13.1 cents a litre today. Diesel is up on the Island by 4.2 cents a litre, but it takes a much larger jump in Labrador, up by 14.9 cents. Furnace and stove oils are up by 3.58 cents a litre, while propane is the lone fuel to hold steady with no change.

-Advertisement-