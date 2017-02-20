If you’re in the Bay Bull’s area over the next few weeks, you might catch a glimpse of what are likely the biggest and heaviest pieces of equipment ever transported by road in this province, and it’s hitting the highways starting tonight.

Waiting to be moved are some of the critical pieces of equipment needed to transmit muskrat falls power, some eleven hundred kilometers from Labrador to Newfoundland homes, and they need to be moved from Bay Bulls to Soldiers Pond, as well as to Muskrat Falls.

The giant rotors, several stories high – are the heaviest at 225 tones apiece. Built in Quebec, there are three of them. Shipped to Bay bulls.

The lightest items fourteen transformers coming from Brazil and the U.K. weighing in at 175 tons each. The first move is planned for tonight.

Additional moves of the giant equipment will take place over the coming weeks, most will occur at night. They will require the closure of some roads in Bay Bulls, as well as the Witless Bay Line. Half of the transformers have to go to Muskrat Falls, they’re late to the project and it’s critical that they get there, but protests in Cartwright delayed that, and now sea ice prevent shipping.

If all goes according to plan the transmission part of Muskrat Falls will be finished in the second half of next year.