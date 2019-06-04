The provincial government will push ahead to build the new Waterford Hospital in a flood plane. Ministers say berms will combat the flooding problem. NTV’s Gerri Lynn Mackey reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.