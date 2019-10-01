Ben Cleary joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2019. He has a degree in journalism from the University of King’s College in Halifax.
E-mail: bcleary@ntv.ca
Twitter: @BenClearyNL
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.